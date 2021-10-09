WOM Protocol Trading 150.9% Higher Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.86 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 150.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00232761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00101855 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

