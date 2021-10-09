WOO Network (WOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $527.75 Million

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One WOO Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market cap of $527.75 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00232761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00101855 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,991,843,649 coins and its circulating supply is 521,847,288 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling WOO Network

