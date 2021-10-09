Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $641,365.75 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $641,365.75 and approximately $65,886.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,978.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.73 or 0.06545700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00328486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.02 or 0.01131383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00102955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.00505213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00345256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00324519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

