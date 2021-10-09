WOWswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $245,431.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. WOWswap has a market cap of $3.33 million and $245,431.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $8.20 or 0.00014910 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00138225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,854.60 or 0.99774513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.29 or 0.06335725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

