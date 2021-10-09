Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.51 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $55,059.55 or 1.00020673 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.51 billion and $208.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050802 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00535734 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 208,969 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

