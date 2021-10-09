Wrapped NXM Price Hits $62.78 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $105.29 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for about $62.78 or 0.00114496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00228956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00101662 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

