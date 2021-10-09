Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:WH opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.