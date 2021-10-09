X-CASH Market Cap Achieves $7.13 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $67,711.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004823 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,635,927,173 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

