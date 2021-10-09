X World Games (XWG) Market Cap Tops $8.19 Million

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,000,000 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using U.S. dollars.

