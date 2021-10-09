Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,281 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Xcel Energy worth $670,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

