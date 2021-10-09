XcelToken Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $502.00 (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $502.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

