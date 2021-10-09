XMON (XMON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $117,760.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. XMON has a market cap of $12.79 million and $117,760.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $8,558.14 or 0.15505182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars.

