XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. XOMA posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis cut their price target on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 41,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,383. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

