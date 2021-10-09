Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on XMTR. Bank of America began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Shares of XMTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55. Xometry has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $13,470,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

