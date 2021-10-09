xRhodium Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $753,979.59 and approximately $647.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001434 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029606 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

