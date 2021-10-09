XTRABYTES Reaches Market Capitalization of $474,120.53 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $474,120.53 and $96.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00077064 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00109274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

