Ycash Market Capitalization Tops $4.17 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00230324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00145056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000788 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,659,838 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

