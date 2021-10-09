YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $68,501.09

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $68,501.09 and approximately $174.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,467.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.75 or 0.06559413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00330437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.28 or 0.01129628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00506806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00348913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00329928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005216 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

