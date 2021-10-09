YFValue Market Cap Achieves $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00226721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00100902 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

