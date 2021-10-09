YIELD App (YLD) Achieves Market Cap of $67.97 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $67.97 million and $354,658.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00232449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00102268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,476,239 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

