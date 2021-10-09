Yield Guild Games Reaches One Day Volume of $50.84 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $450.74 million and $50.84 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00012183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00067701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00136385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00087888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,501.27 or 1.00038568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.86 or 0.06387376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

