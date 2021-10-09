Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $950,819.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00089147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,971.50 or 0.99781806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.52 or 0.06412074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.