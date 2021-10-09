yOUcash (YOUC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $45,304.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $45,304.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00226832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101009 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

