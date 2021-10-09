Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.52. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

