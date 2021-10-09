YOUengine Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00227799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00102546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011986 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

