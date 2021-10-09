YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Hits $0.0000

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $117,177.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00067059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00136240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00087511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,098.02 or 0.99879542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.24 or 0.06417608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003277 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,054,957,837 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars.

