Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 100.30%.

AFIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $275.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $34.35.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after buying an additional 217,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 150,351 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 935,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

