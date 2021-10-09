Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $2.19. AGCO reported earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 301,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,065. AGCO has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.