Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8,699.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAST stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

