Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report sales of $150.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.80 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $604.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $610.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $663.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $677.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $40.37 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 664,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 54,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

