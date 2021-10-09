Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,113,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

