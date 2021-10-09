Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

