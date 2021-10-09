Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 533,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,479. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.