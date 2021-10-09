Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 602,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

