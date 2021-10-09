Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $6.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.45 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $25.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.13 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.47 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rite Aid by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAD opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

