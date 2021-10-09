Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.41. The Mosaic reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 630.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $92,597,000. Amundi bought a new position in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,585,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 5,088,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,475. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.