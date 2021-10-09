Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of 350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

