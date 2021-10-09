Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter Bankshares by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 337,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

