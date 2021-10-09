Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 780,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

