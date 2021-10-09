Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $67.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.