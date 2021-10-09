Zacks: Analysts Expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to post $155.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $659.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.38 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Holley.

HLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of HLLY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

