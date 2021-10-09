Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also: Equity Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.