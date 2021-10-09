Zacks: Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

