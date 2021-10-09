Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,591. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

