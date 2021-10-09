Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $270.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.20 million to $275.68 million. Insulet posted sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $290.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.43 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 1-year low of $214.93 and a 1-year high of $309.99.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.