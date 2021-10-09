Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $48.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $197.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $182.50 million, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $184.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $30.94 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $491.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

