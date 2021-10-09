Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAUT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

