Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

