Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.
Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04.
Paycor HCM Company Profile
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
