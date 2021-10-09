Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.31 Million

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $285.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

