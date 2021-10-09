Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.64. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.76. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

