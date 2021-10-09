Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce $64.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $242.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $248.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.32 million, with estimates ranging from $296.80 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATER shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Aterian stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Aterian has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

